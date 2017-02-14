Facebook post helps man recover nine stolen cattle

A Madison County man is crediting Facebook for helping him find his missing cattle.

Mike Isaacs says someone stole nine cows off of Menelaus Road sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Within a few hours, the daughter of one of the other co-owners of the livestock put a post on Facebook describing the cattle. That post was shared thousands of times and led to an arrest Monday in Springfield.

Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston says an agriculture inspector had seen that post and recognized some of the cattle at the Springfield Stockyards. She called the sheriff's department and they arrested the two people who they say had sold the livestock.

Steven Jones and Jennifer Moore were each charged with receiving stolen property, which is a class-D felony. Moore bonded out of jail, but Jones is still lodged in the Marion County Detention Center.

Isaacs says he was glad so many people helped share that post.

"I feel like they're just fed up with the stealing that's going on. Any way they can get on board that's the way we're going to have to combat this," he said.