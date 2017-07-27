Doctor takes break from having own baby to help other expectant mother

While preparing to give birth to a baby of her own, a Frankfort OBGYN found herself jumping into action to deliver another patients baby.

A typical day for OBGYN Amanda Hess involves bringing life into the world. When she was preparing to have her own child for a change, she noticed another soon-to-be mother in labor at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

"You know I love doing what I do. I love taking care of mothers and babies and you really a lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients even when they're a patient themselves," says Doctor Hess.

The patient, Leah Halliday Johnson, was fully dilated and screaming. Officials at the hospital say the doctor on call was on his way back to the hospital after leaving for a break. But Dr. Hess says there was not any time to waste so she delivered Halliday Johnson’s baby.

“I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her," says Hess.

Doctor Hess recognized Johnson as one of her patients that she had just performed a checkup on days before. Hess says when Johnson saw her she was just relieved to get the birthing process moving.

"She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer."

After Doctor Hess delivered Johnson’s baby, she later gave birth and was able to meet her healthy baby girl named Ellen Joyce.

