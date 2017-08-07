Man arrested for trying to strangle woman in Georgetown Cemetery

Georgetown Police arrested a man they say tried to strangle a woman in a cemetery, with the intent to kill her.

Police say Brice Gross, 19, snuck up behind a woman on Saturday evening in the Georgetown Cemetery. Police say he attacked the woman and began to try to strangle her. The woman was able to fight him off, and Gross ran away, police said.

Officers located Gross shortly after and arrested him.

According to his arrest citation, Gross told police that he was going to strangle the woman until she was unconscious, then put her body in her own vehicle. He then told police he was going to place a rock on the car’s gas pedal and send it into a body of water.

In an interview from jail, Gross told WKYT's Garrett Wymer that he was at the cemetery visiting his uncle's grave, when he blacked out and went into another personality.

"I vaguely remember getting her to the ground and then running," Gross said. "That's just about it. I don't remember anything else."

Gross said he has several hundred personalities that he deals with - though he says nothing violent like this has happened before. He said he thinks visiting his uncle's grave brought to the surface a lot of emotions that he says likely triggered the personality change on Saturday. He says he knows he needs medical help.

"Because if that really - I don't doubt it did happen - but since it happened, my personalities are very dangerous, evidently," he said. "More dangerous than I thought they were."

Gross is now charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

