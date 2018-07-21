Mega Millions jackpot balloons to nearly $500M

After Friday's drawing didn't yield any jackpot winners, the Mega Millions grand prize has ballooned up to $493 million dollars.

That makes the 5th highest Mega Millions prize in the game's history, according to the Mega Millions website. That jackpot is also likely to grow larger before next Tuesday's drawing.

The lottery game's website cites the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history as $656 million dollars, back in 2012.

Players can purchase a ticket for the game for $2.00 at any Kentucky Lottery retailer, or can opt for a new option: the $3.00 “Just the Jackpot” ticket, which gives players 2 chances to win. Just the Jackpot tickets are not eligible for any other prize levels. Tickets can also be purchased online at kylottery.com.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, July 24, at 10:45 p.m.