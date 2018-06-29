Sheriff: Pack of dogs responsible for deaths of several farm animals

A pack of dogs has killed a number of farm animals in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Chelsea Jones Twitter

"At this time we're trying to identify the dogs and that were responsible for this incident,” Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger said. “We do have a picture of one of the dogs,”

Folger says he received multiple calls from residents who say they didn’t see the dogs attack the animals, but have seen the dogs roaming on Maywood Road.

"Right now it appears that one calf has been killed and approximately 12 to 14 lambs that were killed,” Folger said.

Deputies believe the pack consists of five dogs that may have an owner.

Due to the nature of the attacks, deputies believe the dogs are climbing over fences to harm the farm animals.

"They're not just out roaming. They're in their fenced lots. The one calf was actually in a barn in a pin, and had been bottle-fed,” Folger said.

Sheriff Folger says deputies are working with a local dog warden to try to locate the dogs.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

