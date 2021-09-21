Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

A new hydroelectric plant has been completed along the Kentucky River in Estill County and it’s...
New hydroelectric plant, first of its kind, to generate power in Kentucky

A portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort, between the state Capitol and Annex buildings, is set...
Portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort set to be closed to enhance security

Gov. Beshear reports 3,391 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Post-Trump, Democrats push to curb presidential powers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats say they will vote on lHouse Democrats say they will vote on legislation this fall to curb the power of the president, an effort to rein in executive powers that they say President Donald Trump flagrantly abused.egislation this fall to curb the power of the president, an effort to rein in executive powers that they say President Donald Trump flagrantly abused.

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Blast Of Fall Ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Temps will feel more like October over the next few days.

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Patients having to wait in ambulance for hospital beds to free up

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Ambulance services in southern Kentucky are still seeing a high run volume.
WATCH | Kentucky will receive fewer monoclonal antibody treatments amid federal shortage
Showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19
WATCH | Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

Four FCPS schools were evacuated Tuesday afternoon:
Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand

Patients having to wait in ambulance for hospital beds to free up

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Ambulance services in southern Kentucky are still seeing a high run volume.

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Kentucky will receive fewer monoclonal antibody treatments amid federal shortage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The treatment itself pumps lab made antibodies that fight COVID 19 into your body to help boost an immune response in people with COVID-19 to keep them from getting seriously ill.

Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KPIX Staff
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city.

Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“We are grieving her loss and this is extremely difficult,” said Wasson.

Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of October is on the way

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of scattered showers will be with us for most of the day.

Somerset community prays for frontline workers; praise heard throughout the hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Dozens in the Somerset community joined in prayer at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center Monday evening.

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

‘We need to get out there and share our stories’ : Daughter opens up about losing dad to COVID

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
After losing her father to COVID-19, Sara Lemp is sharing her story in hopes it will change some perspectives on the virus.

Nation’s No. 2 prospect Dereck Lively II commits to Duke

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Lively chose the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, and USC.

FCPS announces ‘Test to Stay in School’ pilot program

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Public Schools has announced a new pilot program to handle some COVID-19 exposure situations.

Ky. pediatrician says parents shouldn’t hesitate to get younger kids vaccinated

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County, as well as most of southeastern Kentucky, has seen a lot of vaccine hesitancy.

Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Leaders from both schools say they’re working together to investigate the video.

Woman accused of trying to kill two people in road rage incident on I-64

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
We’re told she was arrested the next day thanks to information from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt and James Dobson
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was bloody from sores that covered his body.

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers before a blast of October air arrives

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
More showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a major cold front that brings October air later this week

WKYT Investigates: Nursing burnout

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Recent COVID-19 surges are exposing shortages in our hospitals. ICU nurses are often working longer shifts, and aren't always addressing the emotional toll of the the virus.

Kentucky National Guard troops sent to UK Hospital to help

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
|
By Chelsea Jones
Monday, the hospital announced members from the Kentucky National Guard are being deployed to assist the staff.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Monday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.