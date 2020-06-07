Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 30-year-old Kentucky man has died in a single-engine plane crash in southern Indiana. State Police say authorities found the plane Saturday after a passing motorist called 911. Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows a Cessna Skyhawk C172 departed Bowman Field in Louisville, Kentucky, and is believed to have crashed near New Washington, Indiana, just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators did not release the cause of the crash. The pilot, identified as Joshua E. Warren, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the sole occupant. The Clark County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people marched against police brutality Saturday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, while many more joined a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police in her home nearly three months ago. News outlets reported marchers stopped to kneel in a symbolic memorial of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck after he pleaded for air while handcuffed. Protesters in Louisville and elsewhere have been demanding justice for Taylor. After the morning march, hundreds met at Metro Hall to release balloons in Taylor's honor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook by law enforcement is raising new questions about use of force practices by Louisville police. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area responding to a reports of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery early Monday. Police have said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon. The department's use of force policy says “force may not be resorted to unless other reasonable alternatives have been exhausted.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says a controversial mural at the school that has been the object of protest for its depictions of black people and Native Americans is coming down. Capilouto’s message Friday to students, faculty and staff said the mural makes it difficult to address important matters. Capilouto says the mural “carries with it tremendous symbolic weight.” The mural has been covered since a protest and hunger strike last year. The 1930s fresco mural by Ann Rice O’Hanlon shows the history of Lexington in a series of scenes, including black men and women planting tobacco and a Native American man holding a tomahawk.