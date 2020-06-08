Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storm threat possible Tuesday

Remnants of Cristobal impact the Commonwealth
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer-like heat and humidity will be returning to the forecast this week, along with a potential for severe storms as remnants of Cristobal move into our region.

For your evening ahead, temperatures will be staying on the mild side in the lower 80s through sunset, and then we slowly drop through the 70s overnight. Clouds will be increasing through this evening and tonight as well, but most will stay dry. A very isolated threat for showers will be possible across portions of south-central Kentucky.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start only in the lower 70s and upper 60s with a very muggy feel. Humidity levels will remain high and uncomfortable throughout the day as remnants of Cristobal continue to move in. Heading into the afternoon hours, highs are expected to reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values well into the mid-90s and possibly even higher. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then build throughout the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the severe side with strong to damaging winds, and we can’t rule out any tornadoes either.

Strong to severe storms move in Tuesday afternoon and evening with strong/damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes
The severe threat along with scattered storms will continue into Wednesday before a cold front clears things out for Thursday. This cold front will provide slight relief from some humidity, but a stronger front then arrives Friday, leading to much cooler conditions by next weekend. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid-80s, and then by the end of the week will be in the upper 70s, but next weekend could see highs only in the lower 70s.

