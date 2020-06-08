Advertisement

Bond set at $1M for officer charged in George Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin.
Derek Chauvin.(Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Monday set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly on closed-circuit television from the state's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail — raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case — and didn't address the substance of the charges, which also include third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Nelson did not speak with reporters afterward.

Chauvin's next appearance was set for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. His death set off protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that swiftly spread to cities around the U.S. and the globe. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death.

The other three officers — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bond.

Lane’s family has set up a website seeking donations to help him post bond. The site highlights Lane’s relative lack of experience -- he had only recently completed his probationary period -- and his questions to Chauvin about whether Floyd should be rolled onto his side. It also noted his volunteer work.

Floyd's death has ignited calls to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, which community activists have long accused of entrenched racial discrimination and brutality. A majority of Minneapolis City Council members said Sunday that they favor disbanding the department entirely, though they have yet to offer concrete plans for what would replace it.

“Nobody is saying we want to abolish health or safety,” Council Member Alondra Cano told WCCO-AM on Monday. “What we are saying is we have a broken system that is not producing the outcomes we want.”

The state last week launched a civil rights investigation of the department. On Friday, the council approved a stipulated agreement that immediately banned the use of chokeholds and neck restraints and included several other changes. That investigation is ongoing.

___

Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed from Madison, Wis.

___

This story has been updated to correct the location of the prison where Chauvin is being held to Oak Park Heights, instead of Oakdale.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 4 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

National

Apple gets patent for app that does socially distant group selfies

Updated: 5 hours ago
In these days of social distancing, it’s almost impossible to get a selfie with your friends.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.