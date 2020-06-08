Coroner identifies two victims who died after going underwater at Lake Cumberland

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) –

Officials have identified two international students who died at Lake Cumberland.

The Russell County Coroner says the two victims are Yanqi Xing, 23, and Guan Lian, 23.

Both of them were from China and were studying at Miami University of Ohio.

Reports say four people were swimming at the time when their houseboat began drifting away. The two other swimmers were picked up by another boat. Xing and Lian reportedly were trying to catch the houseboat when they disappeared from sight.

