Death investigation after body found in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) -

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at a rest stop on I-64 in Morehead early Saturday morning.

The Rowan county Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 62-year-old Richard Daniel Flavin of Burlington.

Kentucky State Police said Flavin was entered into the missing persons database on Friday.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Investigators do not currently suspect foul play.

The coroner said this is the second body found at the rest stop in a little over a year. In April of 2019, investigators found the body of a Maryland man.

