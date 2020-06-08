Golden Alert issued for Jackson County man

TYNER, Ky. (WKYT) -

Jackson County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a man who has gone missing from his home in Tyner.

According to a Facebook post, 66-year-old Gilbert Jones was last seen Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at his home on Carter Lane.

Officials say Jones is non-verbal and has a history of medical problems. In the past, investigators say he has traveled to Clay County.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jones, or who may see a man matching his description along 421, is asked to call (606) 287-9979.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.