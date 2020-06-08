Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases increasing in Lexington’s Hispanic communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

COVID-19 continues to spread in Lexington, with cases increasing among the city’s Hispanic population. Of the 928 total cases, 177 (19 percent) identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

Face masks, hand sanitizers, and limited capacity are policies that have become the norm for businesses. While Hispanic Connections of Lexington is following that lead, many Hispanic-owned businesses are not.

"As a business owner I have that impression and as a consumer," Vice President of Hispanic Connections of Lexington Mirna Cerrada said. "I have been visiting Hispanic supermarkets and I don't see people wearing masks or taking the right precautions."

But Cerrada said it's not because of a lack of cooperation, it's a lack of communication.

"We are left out sometimes just because we are not sure about what is going on," Cerrada said. "Sometimes we don't have that connection directly with the health department, so if there is somebody with the health department who could be like an inspector or somebody who speaks English and Spanish that can visit us just to make sure that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing because there are so many people that don't know what is going on and it's just a miscommunication."

She said she's even had customers who told her they thought the pandemic was over.

That’s why Cerrada believes the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s new numbers show a disproportionate spike in the Spanish-speaking community.

“COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising throughout Lexington for the past 3-4 weeks,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh. “This most recent wave of cases includes an increase in affected residents who self-identify as Hispanic. The health department will continue to work with members of this community and city officials on prevention and disease control information, including messages in Spanish for those whom Spanish is their primary language.”

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department recommends the following for everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Staying home when sick. This helps protect others from getting sick.

• Not gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

• Staying at least 6 feet apart from others.

• Wearing a cloth mask over your mouth and nose when around others.

Lexington residents with questions about COVID-19 can call the health department’s special COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

