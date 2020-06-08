Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Undefeated Charlatan will miss the rescheduled Kentucky Derby this fall after being sidelined by a minor ankle issue. Trainer Bob Baffert says the colt has a filling, or swelling, in a front ankle. As a result, Charlatan won't be ready to race in time for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, but Baffert says the Preakness on Oct. 3 is a possibility. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Triple Crown series. It begins with the Belmont on June 20. Charlatan is 3-0 in his career.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Honor A. P. won the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 3/4 lengths to move into the Kentucky Derby picture. Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Honor A. P. ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.97 and paid $6.40, $2.60 and $2.20. Authentic returned $2.20 and $2.10, while Rushie was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show. Honor A. P. earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.