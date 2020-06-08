Kentucky Blood Center facing critical shortage, donors urgently needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

There’s a critical need for blood, and the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is calling for donors.

Officials at KBC sent out an urgent message Sunday afternoon, but say the turnout Monday isn’t what they had hoped for.

"I was hoping to pull up the schedule this morning and see all the appointments booked for today, but they're quite a few vacancies on our schedules at our donor centers and so we really still need people to come out," says Mandy Brajuha, External Relations VP for KBC.

Brajuha says blood donation centers can see about 72 donors a day, and that number is about half what they could see before the pandemic.

"We want to have a three day supply of blood on hand at all times. We're definitely well under a one day supply right now."

Brajuha says they thought this would be the position they saw in March, but the community stepped up and filled donation centers to help bridge the gap from an 80% dropoff in mobile collections.

"We really hope the community will kind of hear that call and we know they came out before and we want them to come in and donate and feel safe about doing so."

Blood center officials say they are not accepting walk-ins because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but you can call ahead to register for a time to donate.

