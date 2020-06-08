Lexington Parks & Rec opens summer with socially distant caravan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Lexington Parks & Recreation is celebrating the start of summer while still practicing social distancing.

Monday afternoon, Parks & Rec put on a caravan for members of the community. As part of the lineup, police, firefighters, and other city workers were on hand, some even dressed up as cartoon characters.

“We just felt like we needed to do something to touch base with our participants, to show that we care, that we’re still here and working hard getting back to things and programs for the citizens of Lexington,” says Parks & Rec manager Mindy Stone.

The first stop on the caravan was at Masterson Station Park. Valerie and Logan Pennypacker waved as the caravan passed by. The two often participate in the Park & Rec’s therapeutic division. While they miss the in-person interaction they say Zoom activities have been helpful.

“This is about as close as we’ve gotten,” says Valerie Pennypacker. “This is fun, and what a great day for it.”

The caravan is making five more stops at Dunbar, William Wells Brown, Castlewood, Kennewick Community Centers, and the senior center.

