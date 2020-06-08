Man accused of stealing skeet machines, a dozen commercial mowers

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he stole a dozen commercial mowers.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff Office, deputies arrested 47-year-old Gillis R. Yocum, of London, on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says Yocum is accused of stealing 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines.

Earlier in the day on Friday, deputies found 10 of the mowers and the skeet machines at a home off Haley Ridge Road near London. The homeowner there told deputies that Yocum had told him the mowers and skeet machines were left to him from a family member that had passed away recently.

Yocum is charged with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.