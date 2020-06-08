Advertisement

Museums, state parks & more set to welcome Kentuckians back on Tuesday

Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A refreshing change of pace for many in the Commonwealth this week as distilleries, some child care services, libraries, and museums are finally ready to open their doors.

When the doors open, however, restrictions will be in place. Businesses will still have to follow Governor Beshear’s ‘Healthy at Home’ guidelines.

Those guidelines include minimizing waiting areas, sticking to 33% capacity, and wearing masks when close to others.

Beyond those guidelines, many businesses are implementing their own precautions.

For now, the Lexington Public Library will only have curbside service at its East Side location. The Aviation Museum of Kentucky will require employees and visitors to wear masks.

Workers at the aviation museum say they’re busy keeping the museum clean, and say they will have hand sanitizer available to the public.

Whatever they need to do, museum officials say they’re just excited to open their doors Tuesday morning.

"We get visitors from all over Kentucky, from surrounding states, we have visitors that actually come in from foreign countries when they are visiting this area, so it's a big opportunity for us to show off the connection of aviation to the commonwealth of Kentucky," says Jerry Landreth, with the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

Later this week, Kentucky State Parks and the Kentucky Horse Park will be welcoming back visitors on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 5 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

National

Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.