Museums, state parks & more set to welcome Kentuckians back on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A refreshing change of pace for many in the Commonwealth this week as distilleries, some child care services, libraries, and museums are finally ready to open their doors.

When the doors open, however, restrictions will be in place. Businesses will still have to follow Governor Beshear’s ‘Healthy at Home’ guidelines.

Those guidelines include minimizing waiting areas, sticking to 33% capacity, and wearing masks when close to others.

Beyond those guidelines, many businesses are implementing their own precautions.

For now, the Lexington Public Library will only have curbside service at its East Side location. The Aviation Museum of Kentucky will require employees and visitors to wear masks.

Workers at the aviation museum say they’re busy keeping the museum clean, and say they will have hand sanitizer available to the public.

Whatever they need to do, museum officials say they’re just excited to open their doors Tuesday morning.

"We get visitors from all over Kentucky, from surrounding states, we have visitors that actually come in from foreign countries when they are visiting this area, so it's a big opportunity for us to show off the connection of aviation to the commonwealth of Kentucky," says Jerry Landreth, with the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

Later this week, Kentucky State Parks and the Kentucky Horse Park will be welcoming back visitors on Thursday.

