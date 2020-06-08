Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted in a homicide case from back in October of 2019 has been found.

18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

Jackson was served warrants for two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Two other suspects in the case, John Boulder and De’Shaun Armor were charged in January.

