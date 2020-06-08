Swimmer swept away after water released from Laurel River Dam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Hazard man is missing after being swept away while swimming Saturday afternoon below Laurel River Dam.

The 22-year-old was swimming with two others in the Laurel River when water from Laurel River Lake was released from the dam.

As the water started to rise, the two other swimmers were able to make it to safety, but the man was carried by the water into a tree. He held onto a limb before being swept farther downstream and out of sight.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources along with multiple agencies are involved with the search, which is still ongoing.

Source: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

