Gov. Beshear announces 120 new cases, 1 death in Monday briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky at 4 p.m.

Governor Beshear began his press briefing on Monday by saying that today’s briefing would focus on systemic racism, and the efforts his administration will take to address it.

He says that COVID-19 has exposed inequality in healthcare in a way that highlights a major sign of racial inequality in the state.

“I believe healthcare is a basic human right,” said the governor, before committing to beginning efforts to cover 100 percent of individuals in Black/African-American communities. The governor says he will launch a multifaceted campaign to do it

The governor then invited Michael Brown to the podium to discuss police training.

Sec. Brown announced the state’s Dept. of Criminal Justice Training is developing an eight-hour proposed online course to address the following topics: Implicit bias, use of force, civil rights laws, ethics, and accountability, as well as developing emotional intelligence community relationships.

The governer then turned his attention to inequality in education. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman came to the podium to speak more fully on the issue.

She described a three-prong approach to addressing inequality in education: 1) Appoint current students as non-voting members to the state board of education, 2) Implementing statewide implicit bias training for all school faculty/staff, and 3) Developing new strategies/programs to recruit more people of color into teaching professions.

The governer then moved to speak about COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Sunday, the governor says there were 70 new cases and 1 new death. For Monday, the governor says there are 120 new cases for Monday, bringing the total to 11,476 cases statewide. He also announced one death in the state for Monday.

Over 3,300 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

Governor Beshear says numbers for the past two days are down. While a higher number of cases have been seen as contacts increase, Beshear says they’re still in a manageable range. He says he’ll be watching. Says they don’t have enough data to develop a full conclusion yet.

The governor is urging people to resist ‘test fatigue,’ said the numbers are important in assessing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“It means that we can meet the thresholds that people believe we need to, to safely reopen. But we can’t have testing fatigue. I got a new test, just today, to make sure I am going through those steps that are needed to show that we cannot have that fatigue, and we have to continue to get tested on a semi-regular basis.”

Sec. Friedlander then took the podium to discuss cases in long-term care facilities. He says there have been new cases among 69 additional residents and 34 staff members. There have been 7 new deaths n long-term facilities since Thursday. Totals from 142 facilities amount to 1,453 residents, 673 staff; 292 deaths (3 staff, 289 residents)

During the Q&A portion of the governor’s briefing, he was asked if an 8-hour online course for police officers was enough to address systemic inequality in the enforcement of laws.

Governor Beshear responded, “No, it’s not. But it’s a start.”

