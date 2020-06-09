Advertisement

Apple gets patent for app that does socially distant group selfies

Who needs to be together?
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - In these days of social distancing, it’s almost impossible to get a selfie with your friends.

But that could soon change.

Apple has received a patent for software that would allow people to take group selfies while still apart from one another.

The software allows you to invite people to take part.

Once each person takes a selfie, their images are merged into a single picture with a common background.

Apple filed for the patent two years ago, but it didn’t go through until this month.

The company hasn’t said if the software will be released.

