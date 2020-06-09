Advertisement

Army analyst, 5 family members found dead in possible murder-suicide in Texas

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call from his employer. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call from his employer. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.(Gray News)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The soldier who was found dead with his family in an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home was an intelligence analyst, the U.S. Army said.

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call from his employer. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. (Source: Gray News)

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead Thursday after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call from his employer.

Sheryll Harless, 36, two boys ages 4 and 11 months, and two girls ages 3 and 1 were found dead when police arrived on the scene in the San Antonio home and detected carbon monoxide. Two cats were also found dead in the front seat of the SUV.

Jared Harless was a 35Q cryptologic cyberspace intelligence collector and analyst, the Army said Saturday. He was assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, not an accident, though it is too early to confirm. McManus added that the family had been living in the house since January, San Antonio Express-News reported.

“It’s the whole picture. The adults, the children, the pets,” McManus said. “Saying it’s not pretty — there’s no words to describe that.”

McManus said the smell of carbon monoxide was so strong when officers arrived on scene that it “kind of blew everybody back out the door.” Police at one point suspected the house was potentially rigged with explosives but found none, he said.

Jared Harless joined the force in 2010 and was deployed once to Iraq in 2011, according to the Army. He also served with Fort Sam’s 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, where the Army listed his home in Renton, Washington.

The couple married in 2008 in Washington state, records show. A records search in Bexar County showed they didn’t have any pending legal issues.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Sculpture to promote solidarity lit up in downtown Lexington Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
LexArts and the NAACP worked together on a sculpture project featuring the phrase "Unlearn fear and hate" to push for solidarity. The piece was lit up for the first time Tuesday night.

News

Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine ‘racism’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman’s emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people.

News

Movie theaters, shuttered for months, plan July reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen.

News

Dozens take to Richmond Road, march downtown in the wake of Daezon Morgan’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters have blocked a section of Richmond Road in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.

News

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April _ a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

News

4 ‘Vanderpump’ cast members fired over race-related comments

Updated: 6 hours ago
Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after past race-related comments have surfaced.

News

WATCH | Fire spreads to several buildings in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
The buildings were very close together, which made it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

News

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

News

Group fundraises to buy body and dash cameras for Central Kentucky law enforcement agencies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentuckians is coming together to raise money to buy body and vehicle dash cameras for local enforcement.

National

DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of the D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the massive protests across the nation’s capital last week, according to Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, Guard spokeswoman.