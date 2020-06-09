Advertisement

Broadcast of virtual graduation ceremonies announced for Fayette Co. Schools

(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A release from Fayette County Public Schools announces that 2020 virtual graduation ceremonies will be broadcast on its #FCPSKY YouTube channel on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Viewers can also access the district’s educational television station on Spectrum Channel 197, Windstream Channel 13, and MetroNet Channel 2.

The graduation videos will feature customary commencement speeches, musical performances, pictures of the seniors, the announcement of each student’s name, and other special traditions for each high school.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Bryan Station High School: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10

Frederick Douglass High School: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10

Henry Clay High School: 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11

Lafayette High School: 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12

Tates Creek High School: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12

After this week, the ceremonies will air frequently but not on a certain schedule. The videos will also continue to be accessible 24/7 on the #FCPSKY YouTube channel.

