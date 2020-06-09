Building bubbles: Cautious 1st steps toward football season

(AP) - College football is scheduled to kick off in less than three months. There are plenty of reasons to be hopeful that games will be played Labor Day weekend. Universities across the country are taking the first cautious, detailed steps toward playing football in a pandemic. They are trying to build virus-free bubbles around their teams as players begin voluntary workouts. Thousands of athletes will be tested for COVID-19, though not all. Some players are back at it this week. Others will wait a few more weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)