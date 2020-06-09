Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A few strong storms ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What's left of Cristobal is impacting the weather today and bringing the potential for strong to severe storms. This ignites a bigger overall change as a deep trough sweeps in behind this system later in the week into the weekend. That brings a taste of late September temps our way.

The remnants of Cristobal will pass just to our west today, bit will bring gusty winds to the region. Gusts today may reach 50mph in the west and 40mph into central Kentucky. This will also bring the potential for a few bands of strong to severe storms our way.

A strong cold front follows on Wednesday and brings another risk for strong to severe storms.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main players with the Wednesday storms.

Temps come way down behind this on Thursday as we wait on another front to sweep in by Friday. That brings a blast of September air behind it for the upcoming weekend into early next week.

Beyond this, we will need to watch for hot temps to make another run at us later in the week. Overall, this is a drier pattern than what we have seen in recent summers.

