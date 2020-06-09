Fire spreads to several buildings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early morning fire destroyed three garages and a number of cars on North Hanover Avenue.

Crews were called around 4 a.m. Tuesday and say that fire spread to neighboring buildings.

It was a scary call to receive at work for James Duff.

“My wife had called to tell me that the garage was an inferno and I needed to get home right away," Duff said. "So, of course, I jumped in the car and got home as soon as I could get here.”

Fire officials tell us the blaze started in the garage.

According to Duff, there was flammable material being stored in the garage: gas cans for the lawnmower, a propane tank, and a large wooden workbench.

He says once the fire sparked, the garage could have gone up quickly.

“From Richmond Road coming down into town, I could see the tips of the flames and smoke, a lot of smoke, and so when I turned onto North Hanover I probably saw 10-12 fire engines so I knew it was a big deal,” Duff said.

“When the units got here there definitely was a detached garage on fire behind the address on Hanover," said Battalion Chief Chris Ward, Lexington Fire Department. "It had extended over to another garage that backed up to that one on Mentel Park. Then there was an adjacent garage. Then there was an adjacent garage to the one on Hanover that was starting to catch fire.”

Now, there were a couple of challenges that firefighters faced this morning, number one was the number of cars impacted. A lot of them still had gas in the tank and so you could see the flames flaring up from time to time.

Also, with just how close all of these structures are to each other, firefighters didn’t have a lot of room to work.

Two garages were destroyed as well as a few cars, but there was no damage to any houses.

Duff says he’s grateful for the quick action by fire crews to keep the fire from spreading any further.

“Man I tell you, I’ve never met a more respectful, compassionate group of people than the firemen,” Duff said.

