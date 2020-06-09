Group fundraises to buy body and dash cameras for Central Kentucky law enforcement agencies

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentuckians is coming together to raise money to buy body and vehicle dash cameras for local enforcement.

The Boyle County Officer and Community Safety Fund is made up of a group of officers and deputies’ wives.

They’re asking folks to donate money to benefit the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, Perryville and Junction City Police Departments.

Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins says he’s wanted to buy the cameras for a long time but didn’t have the finances to do it, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robbins says his department would need more than $260,000 to buy the cameras, but it is a priority of his.

“Those do nothing but benefit the right party all the time. If it shows that we’re doing something wrong, it’s going to show it. If somebody makes accusations that aren’t true, it’s going to show it. The only thing that that does is benefit someone that’s right and it holds those that are wrong accountable," said Robbins.

Donations can be dropped off at any Farmers National Bank location. The group is also accepting checks.

