Harrison Co. community raises money for nursing home hit by COVID-19

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) – Parkside Manor, a personal care facility in Harrison County, had its first positive COVID-19 case about two weeks ago. Now, the facility has 27 cases.

Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett says 24 of the 27 cases at the facility are from residents. He says the facility is treating everyone as if they are COVID-19 positive.

He also says the entire kitchen staff has the virus. This is a problem, as anyone who works in the kitchen needs to have a certification.

Lourena Taylor, a volunteer at Parkside Manor, has started a fundraiser to get residents food from restaurants around the community. She says it’s a way anyone in the area can lend a helping hand.

“The community really does a lot for them normally, and right now just because it’s COVID-19, we’re limited and we can’t have any contact. It’s really tough on the residents here because a lot of them don’t understand what’s going on,” says Judge-Executive Barnett.

Taylor says the original goal was to raise a thousand dollars. The community hit that goal within an hour, and have now raised at least $2,000.

