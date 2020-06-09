Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of the owner and chef of a popular Kentucky barbecue venue who was killed by law enforcement last week says she wants justice for her son. Odessa Riley addressed reporters Monday outside the Louisville business where David McAtee was fatally shot. She said McAtee did not shoot first and will get justice. Attorney Steve Romines said city and police officials should apologize and release all evidence publicly. Police and National Guard soldiers were dispersing a crowd near McAtee’s eatery when police say they returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.” Protests over police treatment of African Americans have gone on for days in Kentucky and around the country. The governor says we are “living through historic times.” Beshear said he would work to find health care coverage for all of Kentucky’s African Americans. He said that would likely be accomplished through a combination of Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance sign-ups. The governor also announced added training for law enforcement and educators on implicit bias.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A city work crew has removed a Confederate statue from a prominent location in Louisville, Kentucky. Mayor Greg Fischer said the work began about 6 a.m. Monday to remove the John Breckenridge Castleman monument from Cherokee Triangle. Shortly thereafter, only a bare pedestal remained. The move comes following a Jefferson Circuit Court ruling Friday that allowed the city to take action. Fischer says the statue will be cleaned and stored until it can be moved, likely to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried. Castleman was a Confederate soldier and later a U.S. general and helped found Louisville’s park system.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for the next 10 days. The temporary injunction order issued Monday says the state is a party to a deed recorded in March 1890 whereby it accepted the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on and agreed to “faithfully guard and affectionately protect” them. Northam last week ordered the statue of Lee taken down, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.