Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases
Here’s an interactive look at the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
(MGN)
By
Robert Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT
|
Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
Test
Infogram
Latest News
Lexington
Sculpture to promote solidarity lit up in downtown Lexington Tuesday
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Shelby Smithson
LexArts and the NAACP worked together on a sculpture project featuring the phrase "Unlearn fear and hate" to push for solidarity. The piece was lit up for the first time Tuesday night.
News
Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine ‘racism’
Updated: 4 hours ago
Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman’s emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people.
News
Movie theaters, shuttered for months, plan July reopening
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
JAKE COYLE
After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen.
News
Dozens take to Richmond Road, march downtown in the wake of Daezon Morgan’s death
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
WKYT News Staff
Protesters have blocked a section of Richmond Road in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.
News
US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April
Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April _ a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.
Latest News
National
Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote
Updated: 5 hours ago
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.
News
4 ‘Vanderpump’ cast members fired over race-related comments
Updated: 6 hours ago
Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after past race-related comments have surfaced.
News
WATCH | Fire spreads to several buildings in Lexington
Updated: 7 hours ago
The buildings were very close together, which made it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
News
UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.
News
Group fundraises to buy body and dash cameras for Central Kentucky law enforcement agencies
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentuckians is coming together to raise money to buy body and vehicle dash cameras for local enforcement.
News
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A few strong storms ahead
Updated: 8 hours ago
It will feel rough out there today! Before you see the first tropical shower, you will have the steam rolling across Kentucky.