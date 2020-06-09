Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical steam with some storms are on the move

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It will feel rough out there today! Before you see the first tropical shower, you will have the steam rolling across Kentucky.

As Cristobal blows in on us, so will all of the other tropical elements. Let's look at those a little closer.

1. Humidity will increase and give us that authentic tropical feel.

2. Big old fat raindrops from the moisture-rich system.

3. Gusty winds will blow in tonight and Wednesday. Some gusts will be around 40mph or higher.

While we won't see impressive rainfall totals from this system, we could see a good steady shower or three pass through the region.

There will be another strong cold front waiting for us on Wednesday. It has enough strength with it to blow in some significantly cooler and dryer air. Our numbers will shift from around 90 with a heat index around 95 to the dry upper 70s. It will be a very comfortable change for all of us.

Another late-week cold front will move on in by Friday/Saturday. This will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air to the region. I even think that highs might limp along at near 70 degrees. Not just in the 70s... right around the actual number of 70!

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.