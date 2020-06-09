Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

“We stopped or put on hold the elective procedures that really made it such that we were able to focus on preparedness, what are we gonna do, how are we going to take care of these patients,” said Melissa Bennett, Vice President of Patient Care Services at St. Joseph Hospital.

That was months ago when COVID was first reported in Kentucky. Now that the state is moving forward with reopening, cases are rising again.

“We expected that we would see more community acquired COVID,“ Bennett said.

Health professionals at St. Joseph all seem to agree on that. They say they have enough room and resources to take care of any COVID-19 patients who may need help.

UK Hospital told us the same thing. They’re currently caring for 24 with the illness. But now, something hospitals are trying to focus on is making sure patients are getting the right care not only inside a medical facility, but also what they’ll need to stay safe once they return home, Bennett says.

“We have another round in the flu season is here what are we gonna do and I believe that Lexington and all of the healthcare providers in this area have plans and anticipate that,“ Bennett said.

