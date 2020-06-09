Advertisement

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

“It’s great to see our people to speak up, take initiative, and fight back,” said Devin Whitfield, a recent high school graduate.

The recent graduates of Carter G Woodson Academy say they support the movement but are too nervous to join.

“The way social media shows all the negative things with the tear gas and police officers having rubber pellets,” Whitfield said.

But the issue of police brutality is nothing new to them. Both listened to the “the talk” from their parents how to survive police encounters.

“They told me to put my hands on the steering wheel, carry yourself as an intelligent young man, don’t give them a reason to shoot and be smart about any decisions you make,” said recent graduate Jarvis Byrd.

Byrd and Whitfield are excited about starting college this fall. They say being apart of the local Black Men Working program helped them realize their potential, but overcoming the stereotypes hasn’t been easy.

“We would go out with our BMW [Black Men Working] groups and people would be like, ‘Is that a basketball team?’ It’s like why can’t we just be a group of young, intelligent black men?” Byrd said.

As they pack their bags and begin a new journey, they’re sharing their own thoughts about race and what they hope to see in the future.

“God created one race, that’s the human race. We decided to create racism. We just got to let it go. Everybody is equal,” Whitfield said.

Byrd is heading to Asbury University where he plans to major in sports communication and play basketball. Whitfield plans to study accounting at Tennessee State.

