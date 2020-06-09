Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

Protesters tell WKYT’s Nick Oliver that they will meet as long as they need to until their needs are met.

Some pre-March dancing was in order and then about 200 took to the streets once again.

Protestors prep for night 11 of downtown Lexington protests with the Cupid Shuffle. I’ve spoken to many who say they aren’t tired of protesting and will keep going as long as needed. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Ah4LjY5wmE — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 9, 2020

Here is the size of tonight’s group. Protestors are demanding Lexington Police acknowledge their demands and listen to end the protests. Leaders say the department will not abide by their collective bargaining agreement. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/KSGKzz1foV — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 9, 2020

They say this is what you can expect every night until more officials agree to their collective bargaining agreement.

Protest leaders aren’t happy-- especially with Lexington police. They want the department to make changes including firing officers that have had past misconduct.

They say it’s been a long 11 days, but there is still plenty in the tank.

One of the leaders did make an announcement over the intercom that this isn’t the only way they can protest and they are looking at more options going forward.

