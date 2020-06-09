Advertisement

LFCHD reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. (Source: MGN)
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. That brings the county’s total to 947.

No new deaths were reported. The county’s death toll remains at 14.

We’re told there has also been an increase in cases among the city’s Hispanic population. Monday, of the 928 total cases yet announced that day, health officials said 177, or 19%, identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

Health officials also say they have investigated the links between new cases and recent protests in Lexington, and say demonstrations have not contributed to the rise in cases that has been seen in the past few weeks.

The state’s official COVID-19 totals are now 11,476 cases and 472 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Sculpture to promote solidarity lit up in downtown Lexington Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
LexArts and the NAACP worked together on a sculpture project featuring the phrase "Unlearn fear and hate" to push for solidarity. The piece was lit up for the first time Tuesday night.

News

Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine ‘racism’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman’s emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people.

News

Movie theaters, shuttered for months, plan July reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen.

News

Dozens take to Richmond Road, march downtown in the wake of Daezon Morgan’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters have blocked a section of Richmond Road in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.

News

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April _ a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

News

4 ‘Vanderpump’ cast members fired over race-related comments

Updated: 6 hours ago
Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after past race-related comments have surfaced.

News

WATCH | Fire spreads to several buildings in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
The buildings were very close together, which made it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

News

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

News

Group fundraises to buy body and dash cameras for Central Kentucky law enforcement agencies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentuckians is coming together to raise money to buy body and vehicle dash cameras for local enforcement.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A few strong storms ahead

Updated: 8 hours ago
It will feel rough out there today! Before you see the first tropical shower, you will have the steam rolling across Kentucky.