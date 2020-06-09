Man wanted for manslaughter in deadly Lexington crash turns himself in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says Matthew Starling, charged with manslaughter and DUI in a deadly Monday night crash, has turned himself in.

Police say they have obtained a warrant for Matthew Starling for manslaughter in connection with the Monday evening crash that resulted in the death of Daezon Morgan.

Starling was initially charged with DUI and was released just hours after the crash. 25-year-old Daezon Morgan was killed in the collision. Starling was later charged with second-degree manslaughter charge.

Police say 25-year-old Daezon Morgan was riding a motorcycle at the intersection of Richmond Road and Preston Avenue when he was hit. He was taken to UK Medical Center where he later died early Tuesday morning. A coroner’s report lists his cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma.

The people who knew Morgan tell us they can’t believe he’s gone. They were out at the Fayette County Courthouse protesting that the man charged with DUI in the crash that killed him, had been released from jail.

Lexington police say it was just before 9 o’clock Monday night when 30-year-old Starling tried to make a left-hand turn on Richmond Road and went into the path of Morgan.

Starling’s arrest citation says he had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and showed signs of impairment.

Matthew Starling was arrested at the scene. He is charged with DUI. (WKYT)

Morgan was on a motorcycle and died in the crash.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe to help his wife. Between the two of them, they had eight kids, and both had lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Daezon, He just radiated this kindness from within him,” said family friend Anne Goodman. "That you could just tell he had the biggest most amazing smile. And you could just tell how in love with Sondra he was. They were such a great couple. They were so in love, they were such good people. And he was a really good dad.

When we talked to Sondra Morgan earlier Tuesday she told me she wanted answers as to why Matthew Starling was released on his own recognizance just a couple of hours after he was booked into jail.

Part of that answer is because of the pandemic.

In April, the Kentucky Supreme Court issued an emergency order that made it so people charged with non-violent misdemeanors, who weren’t considered high risk, would be released on their own recognizance.

Then around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, a big change in the case, as Lexington police announced a charge of second-degree manslaughter against Matthew Starling

“She just wants the person that did this to be brought to justice,” Goodman said. "And that’s really you know, she just wants justice for her husband. And for her kids dad.

When the news of that charge came out, you could hear the crowd at the courthouse be relieved. Lexington police told us they were actively searching for Starling.

Because of changes put in place due to COVID-19, Starling isn’t scheduled to be arraigned until August on the DUI charge. We aren’t sure if that will change with the new manslaughter charge.

