Mayor Gorton: Time running out to request absentee ballot

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15. (Photo: MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Linda Gorton and Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. renewed their call for voters to request an absentee ballot, and then vote by mail.

“Time is running out on this,” Gorton said. “Voters need to apply for an absentee ballot by next Monday, June 15.”

Speaking from the City’s Westside Facility, where absentee ballots are being counted, Blevins said although voting will be different this year, it will also be easier.

“It’s a simple two-step process,” said Blevins, who supervises elections in Fayette County. “Step one: by Monday, June 15, apply for your absentee ballot. It will arrive in the mail. Step two: fill out your ballot, following the instructions, and drop it in the mail.”

Blevins said so far 10,000 ballots have been counted. He is expecting a higher than normal turnout for the primary election.

The changes in voting were made across Kentucky because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 virus is still part of our lives, and Don is emphasizing safety in the way we’re voting. The City is his partner, helping with the changes,” Gorton said. “It’s still extremely important to make your voice heard … just do it by mailing in an absentee ballot instead of in a voting booth.”

“Every registered voter is eligible to vote by mail,” Blevins said. “Absentee ballots are easy to get, easy to fill out, and mailing them back is free.”

Important steps to take, and dates to keep in mind:

· First, obtain an absentee ballot. June 15 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. The easiest way to get a ballot is to visit govoteky.com. Or request a ballot by phone at 859-253-3344.

· Next, fill out the ballot. Sign and seal the inner and outer envelopes and drop it in the mail as soon as possible. Postage is provided. The ballot must be postmarked by June 23.

· If you cannot mail in your absentee ballot, drop it off June 15-22 at the President’s Pavilion outside Gate 9 at Kroger Field. Or drop off your ballot on June 23 at the Commonwealth Tower Lobby at Kroger Field, between Gates 10 and 11.

· Election results will be finalized and made public on June 30.

· If you must vote in person because you need special accommodations, make an appointment to vote at the Lexington Senior Center June 8-23. Voting is by appointment only. Call 859-253-3344 in advance to schedule an appointment. The Senior Center is located at 195 Life Lane, behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road.

· On Election Day, June 23, there will be one voting location open for in-person voting. It is for people who absolutely need to vote in person. The voting location will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., June 23, at Kroger Field in the Central Bank Field Club. Enter through Gate 10 or 11. Parking is available in the Blue Lot.

For more information go to: lexingtonky.gov/vote.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

