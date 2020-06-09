Advertisement

Mo. woman says Merriam-Webster will edit definition of racism after email exchange

Kennedy Mitchum contacted Merriam-Webster to urge them to edit their entry on the word racism.
Kennedy Mitchum contacted Merriam-Webster to urge them to edit their entry on the word racism.(KMOV/CNN)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV/CNN) – As thousands march for justice across the country, one recent college graduate in St. Louis is using her voice in a different way.

"With everything going on, I think it's really important that everyone is on the same page," Kennedy Mitchum said.

The same page of the dictionary, that is.

Mitchum, who studied law, politics and society, said the issue came up after people would quote the verbatim definition of racism.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was like, ‘OK, this is the last argument I’m going to have about this,'” she said. "Like, I know what racism is, I’ve experienced it.”

So, she emailed Merriam-Webster, whose dictionary defines racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

“I basically told them that they need to include that there’s systematic oppression upon a group of people. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I don’t like someone,’” Mitchum said.

After back and forth emails, Mitchum said a Merriam-Webster editor agreed, and that a revision to the entry of racism is now being drafted.

According to Mitchum, Merriam-Webster did not say when the dictionary with the new definition would be released, but did say that a revision should be expected in the coming months.

"The reason the definition of racism in the dictionary isn't adequate is because it suggests that racism is just a passive kind of concept, whereas racism in actuality is a passive belief, but it also causes horrendous actions toward people who don't look like you,” said Charlene Jones, a professor who teaches political science at Harris-Stowe State University.

Jones said Mitchum and others in her generation will make the current movement against racism different.

"I think everyone really needs to realize what their strengths are and how they can contribute to the movement,” Mitchum said. “And once they do that, I think we're really going to be able to get some places."

