Newport Aquarium to reopen June 22

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKYT) – A press release from the Newport Aquarium states that the attraction will reopen with added health and safety measures on June 22.

The first three days of the reopening will be reserved for annual pass holders to the aquarium. The general public will be able to visit the aquarium starting on June 25.

“Our team has been taking great care of the animals but we’re so excited to get them back their people-watching time,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose. “We’ve spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we’re confident these changes will help with the safety of our employees and guests and still get them what they love most about a visit to the aquarium.”

To ensure appropriate social distancing, daily aquarium capacity will be limited. Passholders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date and time they wish to visit the aquarium.

Tickets can be purchased at NewportAquarium.com/Aquarium-Admission. For guests with Annual Passes or who already have tickets purchased for a previous date, reservations can be made at NewportAquarium.com/Reservations. Additional details and a “how-to” video are posted in both locations to assist guests with this new process.

Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, employees and visitors must have a touchless temperature screening and wear a mask. As a means to keep each other safe and to help mitigate the spread of the virus, wearing a mask remains critically important. Children under three are not required to wear a mask.

Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at NewportAquarium.com/PlaySafe.

