Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

One member of the rescue team tells WKYT their search started at 3 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the man was wading near a cliff when he went under. They say the lake is about 40 feet deep in that area.

They called in a dive team from Morgan County to search the water for the man. They’re calling it a recovery mission.

They say the water is too cold and murky to put divers into for searching tonight, so they’re waiting on more resources to come in to decide what more they’ll do this evening.

