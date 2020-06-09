Advertisement

Okla. man paralyzed after falling off highway during protest

His family says the Ryan Knight fell after a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd of protesters. (Source: Knight family/KTUL/CNN)
His family says the Ryan Knight fell after a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd of protesters. (Source: Knight family/KTUL/CNN)(Source: Knight family/KTUL/CNN)
By KTUL/CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL/CNN) - An Oklahoma man is now paralyzed after falling more than 20 feet off a highway when a truck drove through a crowd of protesters.

“It’s hard not to get emotional, hearing him have so much strength, and so much determination and focus,” Randy Knight said. “I don’t know that I could be that strong. And it’s uplifting, and he’s definitely my hero.”

Randy Knight and his brother Ryan Knight had joined a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Tulsa and followed along as protesters walked onto a highway.

“We were in the midst of it, so we just kind of got shepherded with everybody else,” Randy Knight said.

The brothers then were separated when a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd that had gathered in the middle of the highway.

It was right after that his brother’s girlfriend found him down below.

“She went straight to the ledge and looked over, and then looked over, then you just heard a blood-curdling scream from her,” Randy Knight said. “I didn’t have to look at that point, I knew.”

They later found out Ryan Knight had broken his neck and back in the fall. Randy Knight says he’s now paralyzed from the waist down.

He says his brother had two surgeries and is being told by doctors he has a long road ahead.

"I would give anything to trade spots with him, so he didn't have to endure this,” he said.

The family says they are not focusing on legal battles right now, just on Ryan Knight’s recovery. Randy Knight does have words for the truck driver responsible.

“It was absolutely avoidable, and that man has to live with that decision for the rest of his life,” he said.

A GoFundMe for Ryan Knight has already reached its $30,000 goal.

Copyright 2020 KTUL via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Sculpture to promote solidarity lit up in downtown Lexington Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
LexArts and the NAACP worked together on a sculpture project featuring the phrase "Unlearn fear and hate" to push for solidarity. The piece was lit up for the first time Tuesday night.

News

Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine ‘racism’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman’s emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people.

News

Movie theaters, shuttered for months, plan July reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen.

News

Dozens take to Richmond Road, march downtown in the wake of Daezon Morgan’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters have blocked a section of Richmond Road in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.

News

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April _ a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

News

4 ‘Vanderpump’ cast members fired over race-related comments

Updated: 6 hours ago
Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after past race-related comments have surfaced.

News

WATCH | Fire spreads to several buildings in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
The buildings were very close together, which made it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

News

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

News

Group fundraises to buy body and dash cameras for Central Kentucky law enforcement agencies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentuckians is coming together to raise money to buy body and vehicle dash cameras for local enforcement.

National

DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of the D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the massive protests across the nation’s capital last week, according to Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, Guard spokeswoman.