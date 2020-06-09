Advertisement

Student starts petition to have space on UK’s campus named for Breonna Taylor

Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK student is pushing for change in memory of Breonna Taylor.

Senior Khari Gardner started a petition to get the Kirwan-Blanding complex renamed in Taylor’s honor.

Officials tell us Breonna Taylor was a student at UK.
Officials tell us Breonna Taylor was a student at UK. (WYMT)

Gardner, who’s from Baltimore, says he got the idea after participating in a protest in Washington DC. He says Breanna’s story touched him personally and he want to do something in her honor.

“She was just sleeping in her home. They did the no-knock warrant. She was dead. Her boyfriend tried to defend her and they locked him up," Gardner said. "I just realized that that could be my little sister in 20 years. That could be me right now. Her memory has to be one for change and UK has to be apart of that change.”

Officials tell us Breonna Taylor was a student at UK.

The Kirwan-Blanding complex featured two residential towers that had been closed for years. The university has stated demolishing those towers. New plans include constructing a new student living space and new green space while preserving trees in the area.

So far, Gardner’s petition has gained more than 400 signatures. He’s hoping to get even more support.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton gave us this statement when we asked about Gardner’s petition:

“We just received this request, and we will certainly take time to consider it. It also should be noted that demolition of the buildings, preparation of the site, and construction remain years away.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Sculpture to promote solidarity lit up in downtown Lexington Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
LexArts and the NAACP worked together on a sculpture project featuring the phrase "Unlearn fear and hate" to push for solidarity. The piece was lit up for the first time Tuesday night.

News

Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine ‘racism’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman’s emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people.

News

Movie theaters, shuttered for months, plan July reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen.

News

Dozens take to Richmond Road, march downtown in the wake of Daezon Morgan’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters have blocked a section of Richmond Road in protest of Daezon Morgan’s death.

News

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April _ a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

News

4 ‘Vanderpump’ cast members fired over race-related comments

Updated: 6 hours ago
Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after past race-related comments have surfaced.

News

WATCH | Fire spreads to several buildings in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
The buildings were very close together, which made it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

News

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

News

Group fundraises to buy body and dash cameras for Central Kentucky law enforcement agencies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A group of Kentuckians is coming together to raise money to buy body and vehicle dash cameras for local enforcement.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A few strong storms ahead

Updated: 8 hours ago
It will feel rough out there today! Before you see the first tropical shower, you will have the steam rolling across Kentucky.