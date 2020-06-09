Student starts petition to have space on UK’s campus named for Breonna Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK student is pushing for change in memory of Breonna Taylor.

Senior Khari Gardner started a petition to get the Kirwan-Blanding complex renamed in Taylor’s honor.

Officials tell us Breonna Taylor was a student at UK. (WYMT)

Gardner, who’s from Baltimore, says he got the idea after participating in a protest in Washington DC. He says Breanna’s story touched him personally and he want to do something in her honor.

“She was just sleeping in her home. They did the no-knock warrant. She was dead. Her boyfriend tried to defend her and they locked him up," Gardner said. "I just realized that that could be my little sister in 20 years. That could be me right now. Her memory has to be one for change and UK has to be apart of that change.”

The Kirwan-Blanding complex featured two residential towers that had been closed for years. The university has stated demolishing those towers. New plans include constructing a new student living space and new green space while preserving trees in the area.

UK senior Khari Gardner has started a petition to get the Kirwan-Blanding Complex on campus renamed after Breonna Taylor. Breonna attended UK. Gardner says change is needed and that “UK needs to be apart of that change.” pic.twitter.com/Utep1F3rdo — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) June 9, 2020

So far, Gardner’s petition has gained more than 400 signatures. He’s hoping to get even more support.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton gave us this statement when we asked about Gardner’s petition:

“We just received this request, and we will certainly take time to consider it. It also should be noted that demolition of the buildings, preparation of the site, and construction remain years away.”

