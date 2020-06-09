Tuesday briefing: 11,708 COVID-19 cases in Ky., 477 total deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is held a briefing on COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday.

Prior to beginning his briefing, the Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard updated with new numbers, showing 11,708 total cases in the state, with 477 total deaths.

Gov. Beshear says while we’ve seen an increase in case numbers, the positivity rate still suggests that reopenings can continue safely. He then announced that businesses can increase their capacity to 50 percent after one month of operating at previous capacity. For retail, that date falls on June 20, and for restaurants, the date will be June 22.

“At the month date, to where they’ve been operating for a month, under that 33 percent, we are going to increase that capacity to 50 percent. That means we have gotten the practices in, they are becoming a part of what we are doing, and that will be the next phase that we will be able to move towards,” said the governor.

He also announced that he has approved a proposal for holding the state fair. He says agricultural competitions will go on this year. He also says part of the Expo Center will be unavailable, as a field hospital is currently set up there. He did not go into further details about the proposal but only said that the fair "will look very different.

The governor then moved to discuss cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the governor, there were 245 new cases Tuesday, and 5 new deaths. 3,365 individuals have recovered from the virus.

In nursing home facilities, the governor says there are 1,463 positive residents, 699 positive staff; 307 deaths (3 staff, 304 residents.)

READ MORE HERE: Interactive Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases.

When asked about being tested for the virus himself, the governor said he is being tested regularly. He says he has received four tests so far, and that all have been negative.

When asked about the World Health Organization’s (WHO) statement on the rarity of asymptomatic transmission, Dr. Stack came to the podium, saying, “I think that was a premature statement.” Dr. Stack continued, saying the WHO has walked back that statement today. “The evidence and the jury is still out,” says Dr. Stack.

When asked if those in poverty are being affected by the virus disproportionately, the governor said they are still developing statistics.

The governor also discussed the availability of testing in the state, saying the supply is ample. “My biggest concern is testing fatigue. It’s really important to keep us safe.”

The governor says he remains committed to removing the Jefferson Davis statue from the capitol rotunda.

The governor then moved to an investigation into the shooting death of David McAtee, and turned the podium over to Executive Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown.

According to Brown, Kentucky State Police are working with the FBI to conduct a frame-by-frame review of video from the incident. He says the FBI is also compiling additional video sources that captured the incident from multiple angles.

Investigators still maintained that a single gunshot killed David McAtee. Brown says the 9mm gun seen on McAtee’s hip in video and found at the scene fired at least two shots that evening. He also says investigators found gunshot residue on David McAtee.

Reviewing video from the scene, Sec. Brown says multiple shell casings were found around a blue Chevrolet where two National Guardsmen and an LMPD officer took shelter when the gunfire began. Investigators say the deadly round was an M4-A1 bullet, which would have come from a guardsman’s weapon, but so far, ballistics teams have been unable to link the round to a specific gun.

“So, it’s clear. The fatal shot came from the National Guard. I described the weapon. We have no doubt about that. Mr. McAtee’s weapon was tested, and the shot casings that we found outside the door came from that weapon, and he had gunshot residue on his person. Right now, other things have been going on. There have been over 100 interviews. And I do not have summaries, or neither have I reviewed the interviews. We are still attempting to go through a lot of radio traffic.”

Asked who fired first, Sec. Brown replied, “I believe it was Mr. McAtee.”

He says there is still a lot more to do in the investigation.

