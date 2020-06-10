Advertisement

Man married to missing kids’ mom charged with hiding remains

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since September. (Source: MissingKids.org)
Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since September. (Source: MissingKids.org)(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It was the extended family who grew suspicious first, and then at their urging, local police: Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long, and their mother wouldn’t give a straight answer about where they were.

Soon strangers around the world were following the case, transfixed by the increasingly strange circumstances surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell. The investigation grew to include the mysterious deaths of their former spouses, rumors of doomsday cult-like beliefs and their sudden move to Hawaii.

Chad Daybell, who married the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after a search of his property.
Chad Daybell, who married the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after a search of his property.(Rexburg Police Department/CNN)

The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell's property in rural Idaho. In a field near his house, the FBI and local authorities erected canopies, draped blue tarps on the ground and brought in heavy equipment to dig. Victim advocates began calling family members, telling them about the remains.

"Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what's believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said at a news conference.

Chad Daybell was charged Wednesday with concealing or destroying human remains. An attorney he hired to represent him in April didn't respond to a request for comment, and court records don't show if the same person will represent him in the criminal case.

Lori Daybell has already been charged with child abandonment, obstructing an investigation, contempt of court and soliciting a crime. Her attorney has said she intends to defend herself against the charges. She's in jail on $1 million bond.

Court documents suggest that things began to unravel for the family early last year, when Lori was still married to Charles Vallow. The couple were estranged, and Vallow had filed for divorce, saying he feared she would kill him and that she had developed cult-like beliefs. He said she claimed to be "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020."

The family was living in a Phoenix suburb in July when Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Vallow. He asserted that the shooting was in self-defense after Vallow came at him with a baseball bat. Police investigated, but the case didn't go far before Cox died of a blood clot in his lung in December.

Lori Vallow moved to Idaho with the kids, getting an apartment in the small town of Rexburg and spending time with Chad Daybell. The couple had known each other for a while, sometimes participating in podcasts about preparing for the biblical end times for an online organization aimed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At the time, he was married to Tammy Daybell, a fit 49-year-old school librarian who helped him run a small publishing company. Chad Daybell also had written several books, largely focused on doomsday scenarios and loosely based on church theology.

Tammy Daybell died in October, her obituary saying she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. The family declined an autopsy before she was buried in Utah.

About two weeks later, Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow.

The quick marriage drew the suspicion of officers, who had Tammy Daybell's body exhumed for an investigation. The results of that autopsy have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock of Louisiana, were growing increasingly worried about the kids. They said once-regular phone calls with JJ had grown infrequent and then stopped altogether. They said Lori Daybell wouldn't tell them why the boy was always unavailable.

Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

The Woodcocks asked Rexburg police to check on the kids. When officers stopped by to question Lori Daybell, they said she and Chad Daybell lied about the children's whereabouts. When investigators returned the next day to follow up, the Daybells were gone.

The couple had moved to Hawaii, and the investigation pushed forward in Idaho, Arizona and Utah, where Tammy Daybell was buried. Eventually, a judge ordered Lori Daybell to prove the children were safe by bringing them to officials. She refused and was charged with child abandonment and other crimes, then extradited to Idaho.

In the weeks since, the Idaho attorney general's office took over the investigation into Tammy Daybell's death, while Lori Daybell has tried and failed to get her bond lowered.

And Tylee's and JJ's relatives are still waiting for answers. They watched JJ's birthday arrive in late May.

"Our feelings of extreme anguish and despondency were prevelant throught the period approaching JJ's 8th birthday," Kay Woodcock wrote in a Facebook post. "Our Rexburg family hosted a poignant vigil on Monday 5/25 in honor of our little man ... We are comforted knowing their commitment is as strong as ours."

___

This story has been corrected to show that Lori Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a formal plea, but her attorney says she intends to defend herself against the charges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest delivery companies.

National

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

National

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

National

‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

Updated: 2 hours ago
A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

National

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologized in an internal email for “mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images and stories that have been racially and culturally “hurtful or intolerant."

Latest News

National

Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

National

2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality, authorities said.

News

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘We need help’: Small cities face fiscal calamity from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unfilled potholes, uncollected trash, unmown grass and, most significantly, fewer police on the street are some of what Allentown says it’s contemplating unless Washington helps it plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

News

20-year-old man missing after swimming with friends

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Three friends were swimming in a Wolfe County lake when one went missing.