Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

‘This is the next step’
Starting Monday, the chain will begin allowing a limited number of people inside its more than 800 locations.
Starting Monday, the chain will begin allowing a limited number of people inside its more than 800 locations.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

Starting Monday, the chain will begin allowing a limited number of people inside its more than 800 locations.

“Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s president of retail.

The number of people inside the stores will be limited to 25% of capacity, or about 60 shoppers at a time.

Social distancing measures will also be in place, along with mandatory protective gear for Best Buy employees.

Customers will be asked to wear face coverings when they shop. Best Buy will provide face masks for anyone who needs them.

Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout counters.

The chain will also resume in-home consultations, which have been handled virtually since March.

Best Buy has offered contactless curbside pickup since March 22 and allowed customers to schedule in-store consultations in May.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve strived to provide customers with as many options as possible for how to safely get the technology they need,” Sliva said.

“This is the next step in that plan.”

