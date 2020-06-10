Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Possible

Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a strong cold front rolling across the state today and it's bringing another threat for severe storms. Once this front moves through, temps fall quickly and turn much cooler for the weekend. That's when a taste of September air blows in here.

Let’s start with today’s severe weather threat. A cold front is pushing into the state and will fire up a few lines of strong to severe storms ahead of it. The greatest severe threat is across central and eastern Kentucky.

Damaging winds will be the main player, but there’s also a small risk for a quick spin up.

Once this front blows through here, temps will drop into the pleasant category for Thursday and Friday.

Another front drops in later Friday or early Saturday as a deep trough digs into the region.

The closed low setup is one we have seen several times since April, so it’s interesting to see that continue into June. That would keep the heat at bay, but it will try to surge in here as soon as that system pulls away.

One gets the feeling this is the theme of the summer… lots of back and forth in the temperature department.

