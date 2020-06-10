Advertisement

Coast Guard intercepts $408 million worth of drugs

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded about 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades Tuesday a result of 11 at-sea interdictions between four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded about 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades Tuesday a result of 11 at-sea interdictions between four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard has been busy blocking the import of narcotics recently.

About 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 6,900 pounds of marijuana seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean were offloaded in Port Everglades, Fla., on Tuesday.

The massive drug haul is estimated to be worth more than $408 million.

The narcotics were seized in 11 operations against suspected smuggling watercraft by four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships as part of a multi-agency federal counter-narcotics operation that began on April 1, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.

“The roughly 15 tons of illicit narcotics being offloaded here today and the likely ensuing prosecutions, are the results of extraordinary teamwork and intelligence-driven operations,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard.

“It is important to note that our fellow citizens aren’t the only ones who benefit from these counter-narcotics efforts," he said. "Our Central American neighbors face tremendous strain from drug-fueled violence sparked by transnational criminal organizations. Efforts like this enhanced counter-drug operation significantly disrupt the criminal activity destabilizing the region.”

