Advertisement

CrossFit CEO resigns over tweet linking George Floyd to coronavirus

CEO Greg Glassman said in a statement posted on CrossFit Inc.'s website that he decided to retire. He had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Greg Glassman said in a statement posted on CrossFit Inc.'s website that he decided to retire. He had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic.((Source: KVVU/CNN))
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The CEO of CrossFit is stepping down after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a social media backlash and led to affiliated gyms and Reebok cutting ties with the exercise brand.

Greg Glassman said in a statement posted on CrossFit Inc.'s website late Tuesday that he decided to retire. Glassman had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the coronavirus pandemic. He said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist.

“On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members,” he said. “I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions.”

Glassman had angered many with his glib response to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research group, which said, "Racism is a public health issue."

"It's FLOYD-19," he replied on Saturday, and in a second tweet criticized the group's "failed" quarantine model and accused it of attempting to "model a solution to racism."

Some 1,250 gyms have now severed links with CrossFit, according to industry blog Morning Chalk Up.

Floyd died while handcuffed after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. His death set off protests around the U.S. and the globe.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Central senior missing on Lake Herrington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news partner Richmond Register reports that Madison Central senior football player Emanuel Prewitt is missing on Lake Herrington.

News

The Breakdown with Sam Dick: Everett McCorvey

Updated: 10 minutes ago
His Letter on Giving Voice to Change

National

Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest delivery companies.

National

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

National

Trump administration cuts oil, gas fees in hundreds of cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Trump administration has awarded energy companies hundreds of breaks on payments for oil and gas extraction from U.S. lands and the Gulf of Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government database and federal officials.

Latest News

National

‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

Updated: 2 hours ago
A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

National

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologized in an internal email for “mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images and stories that have been racially and culturally “hurtful or intolerant."

National

Best Buy to reopen more than 800 stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
Best Buy joins a growing list of American retailers reopening their stores to the public.

National

2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality, authorities said.

News

Somerset mayor writes op-ed about COVID-19 for The New York Times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
There’s a new voice representing Kentucky in the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘We need help’: Small cities face fiscal calamity from virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unfilled potholes, uncollected trash, unmown grass and, most significantly, fewer police on the street are some of what Allentown says it’s contemplating unless Washington helps it plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.