Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington hit-and-run; being investigated as a homicide

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a deadly hit-and-run has been identified.

The coroner’s office says the victim is 48-year-old Eugenia Lynn Keens.

Lexington police are investigating the hit-and-run as a homicide. Officers said the call came in at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday for a woman down in a parking lot off Martha Court.

The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene, and pronounced Keens dead. The coroner’s office says Keens died from blunt force trauma.

Police are looking for a white SUV in relation to the incident. They described the SUV as “boxy”.

Neighbors tell us it’s normally a quiet area and they are shocked by the news. They say Keens was friendly.

“She become a good friend of ours," said Whitney Davis, neighbor. "She helped us out, gave us advice, pointed us in the right direction. Then it turned into a great friendship. I mean she was almost like my second mom.”

Police are still investigating and are asking people with information to come forward.

